Red Sox's Chris Sale: Fans nine in win
Sale (11-4) tossed six scoreless innings while striking out nine as he picked up the win Sunday against the Tigers.
Sale has been nearly untouchable over his past eight starts, allowing just five runs while fanning 87 across 54 innings. The 29-year-old ace managed to secure his fifth straight victory, with his last loss dating back to June 8 against the White Sox. Sale carries a remarkable 2.13 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with a 197:31 K:BB over 135 frames into his next outing, which is scheduled for Friday against Minnesota.
