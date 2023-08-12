Sale allowed two runs on one hit over 4.2 innings in Friday's win over Detroit. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

Sale looked strong in his first start since June 1, tossing four shutout frames before the Tigers broke through in the fifth inning. He threw 42 of 58 pitches for strikes, including 12 whiffs. Over his last seven starts, the 34-year-old southpaw has posted a 2.43 ERA with a terrific 48:5 K:BB across 40.2 frames. Sale should have a longer leash in his next start, which is lined up to be next week in Washington.