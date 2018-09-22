Red Sox's Chris Sale: Fans seven in short start
Sale struck out seven and walked zero in 3.1 innings Friday against the Indians, allowing two runs on five hits in a no-decision.
Sale stretched out his pitch count again, throwing 73 pitches (48 strikes) in Friday's outing, the most he's thrown in three starts since coming off the disabled list. He would figure to extend things a little further in his next start as the Red Sox gear up for the postseason. The left-hander has a crisp 2.00 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and a 229:33 K:BB in 153.1 innings this season. His next scheduled start will be a matchup with the Orioles at home.
