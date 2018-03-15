Red Sox's Chris Sale: Fans seven Wednesday
Sale allowed two hits without a walk while striking out seven over five scoreless innings in Wednesday's start against the Twins.
This was Sale's second Grapefruit League start, but he's done plenty of work in intra-squad games and in other controlled environments. "Today I was able to change speeds and command the ball," Sale told Jenn McCaffrey of MassLive.com. "I felt like today was one of my better days overall in terms of my command and throwing strikes. In, out, up, down type of stuff." Both hits Sale allowed were one-out triples, which gave him an opportunity to get out of jams, which he did expertly. The left-hander got his pitch count up to 53 and will have two more spring starts before he presumably takes the ball Opening Day against the Rays.
