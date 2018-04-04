Red Sox's Chris Sale: Fans six in no-decision

Sale allowed a single run on five hits while striking out six batters through five innings during Tuesday's 4-2 win over Miami. He didn't factor into the decision.

Despite allowing just the single run through 11 innings over his first two starts of the season, Sale is still searching for his first win. While striking out 15 batters helps, and wins aren't always indicative of pitching well, they're still a category in the majority of settings. Sale will look continue his strong start to the campaign and pick up his first victory against the Yankees next week.