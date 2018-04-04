Red Sox's Chris Sale: Fans six in no-decision
Sale allowed a single run on five hits while striking out six batters through five innings during Tuesday's 4-2 win over Miami. He didn't factor into the decision.
Despite allowing just the single run through 11 innings over his first two starts of the season, Sale is still searching for his first win. While striking out 15 batters helps, and wins aren't always indicative of pitching well, they're still a category in the majority of settings. Sale will look continue his strong start to the campaign and pick up his first victory against the Yankees next week.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Dominant on Opening Day•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Confirmed for Thursday's start•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Set for bullpen session Monday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Expects to make Opening Day start•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: X-rays come back clean•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Expects to start Opening Day•
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...