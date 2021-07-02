Sale (elbow) was enthused by Wednesday's live batting practice session and reported feeling good the day after, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. "[Wednesday] was a good day, another step in the right direction. You know, I came in today feeling really, really good. Was able to move my arm around. Soreness in all the good spots. Got to keep trucking forward," the pitcher said.

Sale feels he'll be pitching for Boston "sooner rather than later" following Wednesday's session during which he hit the mid 90s on the radar gun and mixed in offspeed stuff. The left-hander will need a rehab assignment, but Sale could return soon enough to make an impact on the pennant race.