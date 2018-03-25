Red Sox's Chris Sale: Feels he'll make Opening Day start
Sale (hip) doesn't feel his injury will cause him to miss Thursday's Opening Day start against the Rays, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports. "Not at all," was Sale's response to reporters when asked if he thinks he'll miss his scheduled first start.
Sale's initial reaction suggested a more serious injury than a bruise, but he said that's because the ball hit him on a nerve and sent immediate pain all the way to his foot. After a few moments, when that pain subsided, the left-hander tried to convince manager Alex Cora to let him stay in the game, but the manager was having none of that.
