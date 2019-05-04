Red Sox's Chris Sale: Finally gets first win
Sale (1-5) picked up the win against the White Sox on Friday, striking out 10 and walking one while giving up no earned runs on three hits over six strong innings in the Red Sox 6-1 victory.
The left-hander has endured a tough start to the season, but he looked like his old lights-out self in this one, recording his second double-digit strikeout effort of the year and finally getting his first win. Sale's ERA still sits at a bloated 5.25, but he's now given up just two earned over 13 innings in his past two starts, so he certainly looks ready to put the slow start behind him and get back to his Cy Young-caliber form of past seasons.
