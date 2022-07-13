Sale struck out five in five scoreless innings while allowing three hits and a walk in a 3-2 loss Tuesday in Tampa Bay. He did not factor into the decision.

In his season debut for the Red Sox, Sale scattered three hits and a walk and tossed 53 of his 78 pitches for strikes. He left the game with a 2-0 lead but the Red Sox bullpen allowed three runs in the sixth, denying Sale the opportunity to earn the win. The lefty was reportedly capped at 85 pitches so it's no surprise he was pulled after five. While the Red Sox have not yet made an official announcement on the weekend's starters, it's possible Sale could start Sunday against the Yankees.