The Red Sox confirmed that Sale was diagnosed with a fractured left pinkie finger after taking a comebacker off the hand during the first inning of his start Sunday against the Yankees, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The team didn't offer a timeline for Sale's return, but Bill Koch of The Providence Journal notes that a typical rehab and recovery program for an injury of this sort to a pitcher's throwing hand typically entails a healing timeline of up to two months. If the Red Sox determine Sale need surgery to address the injury, he would likely miss the rest of the regular season and would need Boston to make a deep playoff run to have a shot at pitching again in 2022. The setback is a devastating blow for the Red Sox and for Sale, who missed all of the 2020 campaign and most of the 2021 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, then was sidelined for the first three months of the current season with a fractured right rib cage. Sunday's outing against New York marked just his second start of the season.