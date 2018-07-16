Red Sox's Chris Sale: Gets All-Star Game starting nod

Sale will serve as the American League's starting pitcher in Tuesday's All-Star Game, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Sale and Yankees ace Luis Severino were the leading candidates to open the game for the American League, with manager A.J. Hinch ultimately opting for the former's experience. It's expected that Sale will only pitch an inning or two Tuesday before exiting the contest. He's lined up to make his first post-break start for the Red Sox on Sunday in Detroit.

