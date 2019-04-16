Red Sox's Chris Sale: Gets personal catcher back
Sale will throw to his preferred catcher, Sandy Leon, Tuesday against the Yankees, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Leon was designated for assignment prior to the season in favor of Blake Swihart, but the Red Sox elected to bring him back at Swihart's expense Tuesday. Sale's start to the season has been concerning enough that there's no reason to believe Leon's return will cure everything (and it certainly won't increase his velocity), but throwing to his favorite battery-mate should be at least a small positive.
