Red Sox's Chris Sale: Gets second win of season

Sale (2-1) picked up the win over the Blue Jays on Thursday, giving up three earned runs on four hits, striking out four and walking two as the Red Sox eventually prevailed 5-4.

It wasn't quite the level of dominance we're used to seeing from Sale as the four strikeouts were a season low, but he still managed to put together a quality start and pick up his second victory of the season. He'll take a 2.31 ERA, a 0.97 WHIP and an elite 45:8 K:BB into his next start against the Royals on May 1.