Red Sox's Chris Sale: Gets shelled Sunday
Sale (5-2) allowed six runs on five hits and three walks while striking out eight across 4.1 innings Sunday as he was tabbed with the loss against the Braves.
The Braves were able to get to Sale early, as they struck for three runs in the second inning, followed by three more in the fifth -- Sale was removed after recording one out in the fifth, and he was replaced by Brian Johnson, who allowed both of his inherited runners to score. Despite a poor outing, Sale sits with a 2.76 ERA and 0.96 WHIP, and he figures to turn it around in his next performance, which should come Friday against the Astros.
