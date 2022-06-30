Sale (ribs) allowed one earned run on four hits while striking out seven across four innings in his rehab appearance with Double-A Portland on Thursday.

Sale was scheduled to throw three innings, but he got in some extra work and brought his pitch count up to 52. Per Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe, Sale will participate in at least one more rehab appearance with the goal of working five innings while throwing roughly 65 to 70 pitches. If that goes according to plan, Sale could rejoin the Red Sox on July 10 or 11.