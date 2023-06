Sale was diagnosed Friday with a stress reaction in his left scapula, Sean McAdam of The Springfield Republican reports.

The injury to the scapula -- which is more commonly referred to as the shoulder blade -- won't require surgery, but Sale will be shut down for at least 3-to-4 weeks. The veteran southpaw was transferred to the 60-day injured list earlier Friday, a transaction that means he won't be eligible for activation until Aug. 2.