Red Sox's Chris Sale: Gets win

Sale (1-0) gave up two runs on five hits with two walks over 5.1 innings in a win over the Yankees in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. He struck out eight.

After five dominant innings in which he struck out eight batters, singles from Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton ran Sale from the game in position to get the win. The start is the first time Sale has reached five innings in a start in nearly two months, and his velocity appears to be back as well. David Price is scheduled to start Game 2 Saturday at Fenway Park.