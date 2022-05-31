Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Sale (ribcage) will throw at least two more bullpen sessions before the team maps out a rehab assignment for the lefty, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.

Sale threw his most recent side session Monday, so he'll likely rest for another day or two before getting back on the mound again. The 33-year-old has felt well physically since he resumed throwing in mid-May, but he'll still likely need at least a few more weeks to build up his pitch count before he's ready to return from the 60-day injured list.