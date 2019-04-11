Red Sox's Chris Sale: Getting extra day of rest
Sale's next start will come Tuesday against the Yankees, not Monday against the Orioles as originally expected, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
The Sale saga continues. The lefty has shown diminished velocity, thrown three poor starts and is now being handled with extreme caution by his team, getting a full week between starts. The team and player maintain that there's no particular problem with Sale's arm, but the signs all remain negative.
