Red Sox's Chris Sale: Getting over pneumonia

Interim manager Ron Roenicke said Wednesday that Sale's recent bout with the flu turned into a mild case of pneumonia, though the lefty "feels really good" after completing a throwing session Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Sale is scheduled to throw again Wednesday at his home before reporting to Red Sox camp Friday, which offers some more reassurance about his health. Because of the physical toll the illness may have taken on his body, it's possible Sale is eased along more slowly than Boston's other rotation candidates. Per Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe, Roenicke noted that he wants all of his starters to get in six outings during spring training, so Sale will presumably get some competitive action in by the end of February.