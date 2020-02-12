Red Sox's Chris Sale: Getting over pneumonia
Interim manager Ron Roenicke said Wednesday that Sale's recent bout with the flu turned into a mild case of pneumonia, though the lefty "feels really good" after completing a throwing session Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Sale is scheduled to throw again Wednesday at his home before reporting to Red Sox camp Friday, which offers some more reassurance about his health. Because of the physical toll the illness may have taken on his body, it's possible Sale is eased along more slowly than Boston's other rotation candidates. Per Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe, Roenicke noted that he wants all of his starters to get in six outings during spring training, so Sale will presumably get some competitive action in by the end of February.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team H2H categories mock draft
The Head-to-Head categories format elevates the value of relief pitchers as a whole and one...
-
Strategies for the first base position
First base offers no shortage of sluggers, as usual. But it also trends old, according to Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...