Following a bullpen session Wednesday, Sale (wrist) is expected to throw a second one Saturday before facing hitters next week, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Sale is getting an early in what is being described as a "normal spring," something the left-hander hasn't experienced since 2019. Injuries have limited him to just 11 starts since, but if he remains healthy this spring, the 33-year-old Sale is expected to be Boston's No. 1 starter.