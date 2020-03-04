Red Sox's Chris Sale: Getting third opinion on elbow

Sale (elbow) plans to meet with arm specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache later this week for another opinion on his recent MRI, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Manager Ron Roenicke said Wednesday that the Red Sox have already received an evaluation of Sale's MRI results from Dr. James Andrews, but the team will get another opinion before deciding the best course of action for its staff ace. According to Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe, Dr. ElAttrache will be the third specialist to have examined the results, which doesn't inspire much confidence in Sale's ability to make a quick return from the injured list. Boston should have an updated timeline for Sale within the next few days, but fantasy managers should already begin preparing for him to spend more than the minimum 15 days on the IL.