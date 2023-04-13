Sale (1-1) took the loss Wednesday to the Rays, allowing five runs on seven hits with two walks over four innings. He struck out six.

Sale showed promise in his previous outing but took another step backward in his third start of the season. The 34-year-old lefty allowed a three-run blast to Randy Arozarena in the first inning and gave up two more earned runs before exiting in the fifth. Sale's lack of command has been noticeable, as he has given up 15 runs in just 12 innings this year. He will need to make significant improvements to get back on track and has the opportunity to do so in his next start, scheduled tentatively for this weekend against the Angels.