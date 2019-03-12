Red Sox's Chris Sale: Grapefruit League debut looms

Manager Alex Cora said that Sale would make his Grapefruit League debut Saturday versus the Braves, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The Red Sox have deliberately eased Sale into their pitching schedule this spring after the lefty battled shoulder soreness late last season that caused a notable dip in his velocity. Sale's first test of the spring came Monday in a minor-league game, with the lefty's velocity topping out at 93 miles per hour during the three-inning, 45-pitch appearance, according to Dan Shaughnessy of The Boston Globe. That's well down from the 96-to-98 mph Sale's fastball averaged from May though August last season, though the southpaw noted that he purposely held himself back a bit during the throwing session, per Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe. Perhaps more importantly, Sale reported no physical issues Monday, leaving reason for optimism that he'll regain a few ticks on his four-seamer and return to ace-like form by Opening Day.