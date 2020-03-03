Red Sox's Chris Sale: Headed for elbow MRI
Sale (illness) felt sore following a live batting practice session Sunday and was sent for an MRI on his elbow, the results of which will be read by Dr. James Andrews, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports
The lefty just can't catch a break. Already ruled out for the start of the season after missing time this spring due to a bout of pneumonia, he's now been linked to one of the most dreaded names in baseball. Dr. Andrews' name brings with it fears of Tommy John surgery, a procedure which was deemed unnecessary when Sale dealt with elbow trouble late last season. Whether or not that's on the table this time around remains to be seen.
