Red Sox's Chris Sale: Heads to 60-day IL

Boston transferred Sale (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Sunday.

The Red Sox already ruled Sale out for the remainder of the regular season after he required a platelet-rich plasma injection for his elbow Aug. 19, so the lefty's move to the 60-day IL is merely a formality. Boston selected Jhoulys Chacin's (lat) contract from Triple-A Pawtucket in a corresponding transactions.

