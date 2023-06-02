Sale was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with left shoulder inflammation, Tom Caron of NESN reports.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed the news of the IL stint on NESN's pregame coverage while expressing hope that it's only a "minor" issue. Sale was pulled from his start Thursday night against the Reds after feeling discomfort in his left shoulder in the top of the fourth inning. He underwent both an MRI and CT scan Friday, the results of which are still being evaluated. It could be a situation where Sale winds up seeking multiple opinions before an official diagnosis is presented. Corey Kluber is back from paternity leave and will presumably take over the vacant spot in Boston's rotation.