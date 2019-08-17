Red Sox's Chris Sale: Heads to injured list

Sale was placed on the 10-day injured list with left-elbow inflammation Saturday, retroactive to August 14.

Sale racked up 25 strikeouts over his last two starts since allowing eight runs in a brief outing against the Yankees on Aug. 3. The seven-time All-Star is 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA across 25 starts. Ryan Brasier was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket in a corresponding move.