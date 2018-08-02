Red Sox's Chris Sale: Hopeful to return Tuesday vs. Toronto
Sale (shoulder) is optimistic he'll be activated from the 10-day disabled list in time to start Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Sale landed on the disabled list Saturday with mild left shoulder inflammation, but his stay on the shelf shouldn't be long. If he manages to return after missing the minimum, the 29-year-old lefty will toe the rubber for Tuesday's series opener.
