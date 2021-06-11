Manager Alex Cora was impressed with Sale (elbow) during the lefty's bullpen session Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The manager expressed strong optimism when talking about the southpaw's Friday bullpen, but also hinted at the fact that he still has a ways to go before he's back in the Red Sox rotation, saying, "We need to not get too excited...but it was just that good." Cora's latest update indicates that a July return to the Red Sox continues to be a realistic possibility for the veteran left-hander, though Boston will surely continue to monitor his rehab very closely.