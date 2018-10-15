Red Sox's Chris Sale: In hospital with illness

Sale was admitted to the hospital due to a stomach illness Sunday, Rob Bradford of WEEI Sports Radio Network reports.

Sale wasn't at the ballpark for Game 2 of the ALCS against the Astros on Monday after being sent to the hospital. He'll be held overnight for observation and the extent of the illness has yet to be identified. Sale is currently scheduled to pitch Game 5, although that could change if the illness is deemed severe.

