Red Sox's Chris Sale: Is rusty, not injured

Manager Alex Cora attributed Sale's subpar start Wednesday to mechanics, not the shoulder inflammation that kept him for more than a month, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Sale allowed three runs on four hits and hit two batters Wednesday, needing 92 pitches to complete 4.2 innings. He admitted afterwards that his mechanics were off, with Cora pinpointing Sale's extension and arm angle. Sale will throw on the side in an attempt to rediscover his form heading into his Game 1 start in the division series next Friday.