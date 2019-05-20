Red Sox's Chris Sale: Labors through Sunday start
Sale allowed three runs on four hits and five walks while striking out 10 across 5.1 innings Sunday against the Astros. He did not factor into the decision.
Sale continued to rack up strikeouts but his control failed him as he worked inefficiently through his 5.1 innings of work. He began only 12 of 26 batters he faced with a strike, and needed 106 pitches to record 16 outs. While the Astros present a tough matchup, much of the damage was self-inflicted as one of Sale's earned runs came on a wild pitch and the other two on a home run by Carlos Correa. While this outing wasn't a disaster, it was a step back from Sale's previous form. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, currently scheduled for Friday at Houston.
