Red Sox's Chris Sale: Lined up for two more starts

Sale will make his next start Friday against the Indians, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Sale, who was originally scheduled to pitch Saturday, will make the start on normal rest thanks to an off day Monday. Pushing Sale's start up by a day lines the southpaw up to make another start -- Wednesday against the Orioles -- before the end of the season. He fired 42 pitches his last time out and is hoping to throw around 65 pitches Friday.