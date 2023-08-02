Sale (shoulder) allowed one hit, walked two and struck out three over two innings for Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Lauren Campbell and Sean McAdam of MassLive.com report.

Sale threw 40 pitches, only 26 for strikes, in his first game action since June 1. "He was all over the place, with (a few) walks," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. "But he feels good about his mechanics, feels good about his arm. Now it's a matter of harnessing the stuff in the strike zone." The left-hander's fastball reached 96 mph, and he was encouraged by some aspects of his performance. "Obviously, had a couple walks. But, for the most part I was mainly around the zone," Sale said. He'll work on whatever issues led to the high number of balls and two walks ahead of his next rehab start for the WooSox on Sunday.