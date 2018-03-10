Red Sox's Chris Sale: Makes spring debut

Sale allowed one run on two hits without a walk while striking out five over four innings in Friday's start against the Marlins.

Sale was making his first Grapefruit League start after ramping up in minor-league games. The Red Sox and Sale agreed that the pitcher would take a slower approach this spring, and the results were as good as Boston hoped. He was mostly dominant and left after throwing 58 pitches.

