Sale (elbow) is scheduled to throw another bullpen session this week, and he could be ready to face hitters soon after, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. "Things are trending up," manager Alex Cora said, regarding Sale's recovery from Tommy John surgery.

Sale checked out fine after tossing a 20-pitch bullpen session last Wednesday, so he'll presumably be able to take a step forward in terms of both intensity and volume of pitches when he repeats the activity this week. The veteran southpaw still has several hurdles to clear in the recovery process from surgery before the Red Sox prepare him for a return from the 60-day injured list, but Sale at least appears to have avoided any majors since undergoing the elbow procedure March 30, 2020.