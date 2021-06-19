Sale (elbow) is scheduled to throw bullpen sessions Tuesday and Friday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Sale threw a 40-pitch bullpen session Friday and felt good afterward. If all goes well during next week's bullpens, the southpaw is expected to face hitters for the first time the week after. A timetable for Sale's return to game action hasn't yet been established, but he could potentially begin a rehab assignment sometime in July.
