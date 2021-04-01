Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday that Sale (elbow) will remain limited to throwing off flat ground as he shifts his rehab program from Florida to Boston, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Sale traveled north with the team for the start of the regular season, but he may return to the Red Sox's training facility in Fort Myers once he reaches the point in his rehab from Tommy John surgery where he's deemed ready to face hitters. Before that happens, he still has a major hurdle to clear in getting back on the mound. Cora said that Sale remains without a clear timeline to resume throwing bullpen sessions, making it difficult to predict when or if the southpaw will pitch for Boston in 2021.