Red Sox's Chris Sale: Mows down Yankees in victory
Sale (8-4) earned the win against the Yankees on Saturday with seven shutout innings, during which he allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out 11.
The southpaw hit Aaron Hicks and allowed a single to Giancarlo Stanton in the first inning -- and that was all New York could scrape together against him. Sale has notched double-digit strikeouts in four of his last five starts and fell just one short in the fifth, and the Cy Young candidate has walked just one in five of his past six. The fantasy ace's 2018 line was already absurd before this gem took him to a 2.41 ERA, 12.7 K/9 and 2.3 BB/9 across 116 frames. He'll take this show to its next stop in Kansas City on Friday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...