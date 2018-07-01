Red Sox's Chris Sale: Mows down Yankees in victory

Sale (8-4) earned the win against the Yankees on Saturday with seven shutout innings, during which he allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out 11.

The southpaw hit Aaron Hicks and allowed a single to Giancarlo Stanton in the first inning -- and that was all New York could scrape together against him. Sale has notched double-digit strikeouts in four of his last five starts and fell just one short in the fifth, and the Cy Young candidate has walked just one in five of his past six. The fantasy ace's 2018 line was already absurd before this gem took him to a 2.41 ERA, 12.7 K/9 and 2.3 BB/9 across 116 frames. He'll take this show to its next stop in Kansas City on Friday.