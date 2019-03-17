Red Sox's Chris Sale: Named Opening Day starter

Manager Alex Cora confirmed Sale will start against the Mariners on Opening Day, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Sale will make his third consecutive Opening Day start for the Red Sox. Since joining Boston, the southpaw has compiled a 2.56 ERA and 545 strikeouts across 59 starts (372.1 innngs). It's worth noting that the Red Sox apparently want to keep Sale under 100 pitches in his initial starts, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.

