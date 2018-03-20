Red Sox's Chris Sale: Named Opening Day starter
Sale will start the Red Sox's Opening Day matchup with the Rays, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
This comes as little surprise, as the southpaw was one of the top pitchers in all of baseball last season. Sale produced a 2.90 ERA to go with a career-best 308 strikeouts in 2017. He'll take the hill opposite Rays' ace Chris Archer to kick off the 2018 campaign.
