Sale (elbow) is scheduled to throw off a mound in late January, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The veteran left-hander remains without an official timeline for his return, but a return to mound work represents a significant step in his recovery from Tommy John surgery. Sale underwent the procedure in March 2020 and figures to be sidelined for much of the first half of the 2021 campaign, but a more concrete timeline should come into focus and he ramps up his rehab work.