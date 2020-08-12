site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Nearing return to throwing
Sale (elbow) is expected to resume throwing in two or three weeks, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Sale is slowly but surely working his way back after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March. The lefty is set to miss the entire 2020 campaign and some of the 2021 season while rehabbing.
