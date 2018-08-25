Red Sox's Chris Sale: Nears throwing program
Sale (shoulder) could begin throwing soon, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Manager Alex Cora said the inflammation in Sale's shoulder has subsided, and the left-hander his feeling better. "I don't know if he's going to throw this weekend but he's getting close," said the manager.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Still not throwing•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Won't return after minimum•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Not concerned about shoulder injury•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Placed on DL with shoulder issue•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Electric in return•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Returns from DL on Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...