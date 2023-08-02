Sale (shoulder) is scheduled to make his next rehab start Sunday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Sale battled some command issues in his rehab debut Tuesday with Triple-A Worcester, yielding two walks over two innings, but he gave up only one hit and didn't allow a run while striking out three of the nine batters he faced from the Triple-A affiliate of the Mets. Out since early June due to a stress reaction in his left scapula, the veteran left-hander is tracking toward a return to the Red Sox rotation around the weekend of Aug. 11-13.