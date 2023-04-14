Sale's next start will come Tuesday against the Twins, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
With Brayan Bello (forearm) ready to return from the injured list Monday, the Red Sox have elected to give Sale an extra day of rest. The veteran left-hander could probably use an extra day to work on things, as he'll carry an 11.25 ERA into next week's matchup versus Minnesota.
