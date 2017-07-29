Red Sox's Chris Sale: Next start pushed back to Tuesday
Sale will start Tuesday against Cleveland, not Monday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
The Red Sox will give sale and extra rest day as they work Doug Fister into the rotation to replace the injured David Price. Sale still lines up for two starts next week, with the second coming Sunday against his old club, the White Sox.
