Red Sox's Chris Sale: Next start scheduled
Sale will next start Saturday against the Indians, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Sale will be given five days rest between starts, but manager Alex Cora was quick to point out the extra rest is about scheduling, not health, which we presume means the manager is trying to set is postseason rotation. The left-hander will throw 65 pitches Saturday against Cleveland, and then his next scheduled turn would be during the final series of the season, against the Yankees. The Red Sox may want to avoid using Sale against New York, an opponent they could potentially face in the ALDS. So, we could see Sale throw a simulated game, lasting 80 pitches or around six innings, making Saturday's start at Cleveland the final one that counts.
