Red Sox's Chris Sale: No structural damage to shoulder

Sale has no structural damage to his shoulder despite making a pair of trips to the disabled list late in the season and should be fully recovered after an offseason of rest, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Sale dealt with tendinitis, which caused him a lot of pain but which isn't expected to have lasting effects. That pain was especially serious after he returned from the disabled list for one start in early August, which led to him being placed right back on the DL. The news is undoubtedly a positive sign for Sale, who had been relatively healthy for the past several years, though it may take some time before confidence in his healthy is fully restored.